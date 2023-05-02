In photos: Met Gala red carpet moments, through the years

Rihanna at the Met Gala on May 4, 2015 in a couture gown from Chinese designer Guo Pei, to celebrate the Costume Institute's exhibition "China: Through the Looking Glass.'' One of the most iconic looks to ever walk the event's red carpet.
Donatella Versace at the 1999 Gala, celebrating the Costume Institute's exhibition "Rock Style.'' Versace is wearing a version of the same dress Jennifer Lopez later wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, sparking a reaction so frenzied that it, in part, spurred the creation of Google's Image Search functionality.
Taylor Swift in an Oscar De La Renta organza gown at the Met Gala on May 5, 2014, to celebrate the Costume Institute's exhibition "Charles James: Beyond Fashion.''
Calvin Klein and Iman attend the Met Gala on December 7, 1981, celebrating the Costume Institute's exhibition "The Eighteenth-Century Woman.''
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala on September 13, 2021, celebrating the exhibition "America: A Lexicon of Fashion.''
Met Gala Co-Chair Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Perhaps it's Beyoncé's gem-encrusted "naked" Givenchy dress from 2015, or Rihanna's show-stopping yellow Guo Pei couture cape gown that same year. It could be when Law Roach transformed Zendaya's magical Cinderella ball gown by Tommy Hilfiger on the spot in 2019, or the time Kim Kardashian showed up dressed like a Balenciaga shadow in 2021. (Or her controversial Marilyn Monroe tribute last year, the list goes on.)
Met Gala Co-Chair Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Swift in an Oscar De La Renta organza gown at the Met Gala on May 5, 2014, to celebrate the Costume Institute's exhibition "Charles James: Beyond Fashion.''
Calvin Klein and Iman attend the Met Gala on December 7, 1981, celebrating the Costume Institute's exhibition "The Eighteenth-Century Woman.''
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette, attends the 2023 Met Gala.
Doja Cat's Oscar de la Renta gown and feline facial prosthetics turned her into a couture cat.
But the Costume Institute soiree, which begins on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art each May, hasn't always had the bar set quite this high for best-dressed.
Since the gala was established in 1948 it has always attracted fashion's elite, with Cher, Princess Diana, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger attending over the decades. But vintage photos show a much more traditional luxury dress code than some of the unwieldy, restrictive, and sometimes impossible-to-sit-in (hello, Katy Perry as a chandelier) ensembles of recent years.
Though some repeat motifs would have fit right in decades ago — after all, Cher did the naked dress at the Met Gala in 1974 long before, well, any number of others at the event — the red carpet has more recently turned into a spectacle, with live streams and social media sharing giving the world a front row seat and encouraging ostentatious viral moments.