Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people along a wide stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast to make their final preparations before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. The hurricane is now forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 3 storm, pushing a storm surge of up to 12 feet. Residents from Tampa Bay north through the Big Bend area have been loading up on sandbags and evacuated from low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia could power up to 120 mph and strike hard in a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.