During a court appearance last week, a plea agreement involving Hunter Biden was made public by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika at NBC News' request, contained new details about tax and gun charges linked to the President's son.
According to the documents, Hunter Biden's lawyers and federal prosecutors in Delaware agreed on the facts surrounding the criminal charges.
The plea deal required him to admit guilt on two counts of not paying taxes and face probation as punishment.
Additionally, a separate gun charge would have been dropped if he followed a diversion agreement's terms. However, the judge raised concerns about some unusual provisions in the agreement, suggesting they might protect Biden from future tax-related crimes.
The plea documents shed light on Hunter Biden's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which were blamed for his conduct in both cases. The filings revealed that after his brother's death in 2015, Biden relapsed and turned to illegal drugs, including crack cocaine. Despite earning millions from business ventures and legal clients in 2017, he failed to pay taxes due to his wild spending and cash shortage.
Biden later got sober in 2019 with outside help and paid off around $2 million in back taxes and penalties. However, he ran into trouble when he bought a gun and falsely denied using illegal drugs on the required form. During the short period he possessed the gun, he continued using drugs, leading to its discovery in his car, along with drug-related items, discarded in a supermarket trashcan.
The diversion agreement in the plea deal barred Biden from ever purchasing or possessing a gun again. However, legal experts suggest it might only protect him from prosecution related to gun possession while using drugs or tax-related conduct covered in the separate plea agreement.
The judge deferred acceptance of the plea deal, seeking more information from both sides. In response to concerns raised by the judge, a trio of House Republican committee chairmen are investigating the circumstances surrounding the agreement, questioning whether Hunter Biden received preferential treatment from the Justice Department.