(CNN)Actor Howard Hesseman, best known as the hard rocking disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati" has died, according to his manager Robbie Kass.
featured
Howard Hesseman, the hard rocking DJ on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
In addition to earning two Emmy nominations for his role on "WKRP," Hesseman also appeared on "Head of the Class" and "One Day at a Time," along with guest appearances on "That 70's Show," among others. The Oregon native also hosted "Saturday Night Live" several times.
"He was a groundbreaking talent and lifelong friend and longtime client, whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world," Kass told CNN in an email on Sunday.
This is a developing story.
Tags
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: ID of missing Chattanooga man found on body discovered in Alabama
-
Couple welcomes baby girl on side of I-75
-
Chattanooga restaurant scores low for insect activity
-
17-year-old missing from Chickamauga for more than a week
-
Former Titan/HGTV star caught up in five-year legal dispute with next-door neighbor
-
UPDATE: Student stabbed at East Hamilton High School, another arrested
-
Free N95 face masks coming
-
Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers
-
McMinn County Board of Education votes to ban Pulitzer Prize winning novel on the holocaust
-
UPDATE: Winter weather forces closing of some local roads