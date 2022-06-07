It's election day in New Jersey, Mississippi, South Dakota, Iowa, New Mexico, Montana and California.
A number of House primary races have captured national attention, especially in California, where redistricting after the 2020 census shook up the traditional political playing field. A former Trump administration Cabinet member is running for a new House seat in Montana, there's a high-profile Democratic Senate primary in Iowa, and incumbent governors in California, Iowa, New Mexico and South Dakota are up for reelection.
Here's everything you need to know:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, less than a year after beating back an attempt to recall him, is seeking a second term. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, whom Newsom appointed to now-Vice President Kamala Harris' seat last year, is running for a full term as well as in a special election for the remainder of Harris' term. Beyond House primary races, there is a special general election to replace former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes in California's 22nd Congressional District. Under the state's primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election.
In Los Angeles, developer Rick Caruso has emerged as a top contender to US Rep. Karen Bass in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti. LA City Council Member Kevin de Leon is also running. If no one takes a majority Tuesday, the top two candidates will advance to a November runoff. In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin is facing a recall election. If a majority of voters support the recall, San Francisco Mayor London Breed would appoint an interim district attorney.
In Iowa, former US Rep. Abby Finkenauer faces retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken and Minden City Council Member Glenn Hurst in the Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear, who ran for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, are running unopposed in their gubernatorial primaries. And three of the state's four US House members face competitive races this fall.
Montana is hosting two US House races for the first time in decades after the state gained a second seat in reapportionment following the 2020 census. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who was Montana's member at-large before joining the Trump administration, is running for the new 1st District.
In Mississippi, Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, who is under a congressional ethics investigation, faces a competitive GOP primary.
In New Jersey, Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is vulnerable in the 7th Congressional District after his seat became more Republican in redistricting. And Rob Menendez, a Port Authority commissioner and the son of Sen. Bob Menendez, is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires in the 8th District.
In New Mexico, five Republicans are vying for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the fall. Two Democrats are challenging GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which became more Democratic in redistricting.
And in South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 presidential contender, is running for reelection in the reliably red state. She faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Steven Haugaard, a former state House speaker.
How to follow CNN's election coverage
You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN's decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.
What time do polls close?
In Mississippi, polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Mail ballots postmarked by June 7 can be received by June 14.
In New Jersey, polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Mail ballots postmarked by June 7 can be received by June 13.
In New Mexico, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must be received by poll close on election day.
In Iowa, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must be received by poll close on election day.
In South Dakota, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must be received by poll close on election day.
In Montana, polls close at 10 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must be received by poll close on election day.
In California, polls close at 11 p.m. ET. All registered voters are sent a mail-in ballot that they can mail back or return in person or by drop box. Ballots must be postmarked on or before election day but received by June 14. Voters can return ballots in person or at a ballot drop box by 11 p.m. ET on election day.
