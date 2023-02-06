The Pines Theater in Sevierville, Tennessee has been restored and reopened to the public and hosting music after being closed for over 60 years. It was the site of Dolly Parton's first paid show at 10 years old, and she honored this moment by creating a replica of the theater in her theme park, Dollywood. The theater had hosted a variety of country music stars, comedians, and radio shows before its closure in 1957.