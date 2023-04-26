A whistleblower has alleged that the US government has been complicit in a multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation, being a "middleman" facilitating the transport of migrant children across the country.
The whistleblower, whose identity has not been revealed, made the claim during a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill, reports say.
A House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Wednesday will include the testimony from a whistleblower who will warn lawmakers of said claims.
The hearing will be held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement and will examine the surge in unaccompanied children (UACs) at the southern border.
According to reports, the individual alleged that the US government has been "a middleman" to transport migrant children from border facilities to other parts of the country, where they are then sold to human traffickers.
The whistleblower's claims are said to implicate high-ranking government officials.
The trafficking of migrant children is a serious crime that has been widely documented by human rights organizations where children are often subjected to abuse, exploitation, and forced labor, and many are never reunited with their families.
A number of reports show that officials have been unable to make contact with more than 85,000 child migrants.
The House of Representatives is reportedly investigating the claims, and lawmakers have vowed to take action if the allegations are substantiated.
The Biden administration has yet to comment on the allegations, but the White House is expected to issue a statement in the coming days.
The President has previously condemned human trafficking and has promised to take action to combat the problem.