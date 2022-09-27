The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is expected to postpone its hearing on Wednesday in light of Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida, according to three sources familiar with the decision.
The panel had originally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to reveal new information it has uncovered since its last hearing on July 21.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.