House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson speaks as Rep. Liz Cheney [R-WY] right, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) listen before US congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol, at the Cannon Office Building on October 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. - US congressional committee is meeting to vote on criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is expected to postpone its hearing on Wednesday in light of Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

The panel had originally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to reveal new information it has uncovered since its last hearing on July 21.

