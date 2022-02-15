The Chattanooga Fire Department and Red Shift companies responded to a small fire at a restaurant in Hixson Tuesday morning. The fire was caused by a hot water heater in the back of the restaurant.
Employees arriving at work tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher and called 911. Chattanooga Fire Department also used an extinguisher to put the fire out.
The gas was shut off to the entire strip mall, and crews kept water on the impacted area of the restaurant to make sure the fire was extinguished.
Further investigation revealed a CO line in the restaurant that had a hole in it, not gas.
The gas company will reset the complex's system.