It's the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32 million adults in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Relief from osteoarthritis in a person's knees often leads to major surgery and a months-long recovery.
A new device is easing the pain for some patients, and helping them put off or even avoid a total knee replacement.
After 33 years as a firefighter, Chuck Stenger retired, but not the way he wanted to.
"I had to give almost everything up. The fire department transferred me into preventions and investigations for the last 5 years of my career because of this," Stenger said.
His knee hurt off and on for years, but before he retired and out on a call, the pain brought him down.
"It felt like a knife was being shoved right into knee,' Stenger explained.
Stenger was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, but worried about recovery time and the toll a total knee replacement would take.
"When I found this study I said, I'm going to sign up for it!"
The Multi-Medical Center clinical trial involved a device implanted into the patient's knee.
Dr. David Flanigan, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, described the device "We're looking at a shock absorber similar to what you'd see in a car."
Flanigan says 90% of the patients who have gotten the device at his hospital have seen improved function and less pain.
"It's taking some of that shock or some of that force that stress that the knee sees when you're weightbearing and that can be over 30% of that shock or that stress where it's unloading that from that compartment," he explained.
That includes Stenger, who's now had the device for three years. "It has made my life whole again. I'm able to climb ladders. I'm back golfing again. Not good, but I'm still golfing!"
The device is not FDA approved, but the company that makes it says it's working "to gain the necessary regulatory approvals."