The Summerville Georgia Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying suspects.
On January 12, 2023, these individuals allegedly committed a money scam at two stores within the City of Summerville, resulting in the stores being deceived out of money.
If you have any information regarding the identity or know the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact the Summerville Investigative Division at 706-859-0912 or Chattooga County E911 at 706-857-3400.
More photos of the suspects are available on the Summerville Georgia Police Department Facebook page.