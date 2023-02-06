Harry Styles wins album of the year and other big moments from the Grammys

Beyoncé has tied the late Georg Solti for the most wins in Grammys history after she took home three awards Sunday during the show’s ceremony. The superstar was not in the room to accept the her 31st Grammy Award, prompting host Trevor Noah to say she was on her way but stuck in traffic. Bad Bunny opened the Grammy Awards with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table. By the time the show started on CBS, Beyoncé had already won two Grammys. Harry Styles collected an early award for best pop vocal album.