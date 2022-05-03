Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a statement on the leaked Supreme Court documents considering the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Governor Lee said:
“I am concerned by the leak and any attempt to thwart justice. If the federal courts return full authority to the states, Tennessee’s laws will automatically provide the maximum possible protection and offer a glimmer of redemption as America reconciles our troubled past. We are talking about families in crisis – not isolated clinical procedures – and our state will continue to provide protection, resources and care for both mother and child.”
Stay with Local 3 News for more on this story.