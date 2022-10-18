The Girl Scouts of America has received its largest donation ever from a single individual.
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gifted the organization $84.5 million dollars.
The Girl Scouts said in a release -- Scott and the National Chapter will choose 29 local councils to receive funds.
The money will be used, in part, as membership grants in communities that have "been under engaged” and to develop programs to help prepare girls for leadership.
The group said there will be an expanded focus on career readiness and mental wellness.
The Girl Scouts of America is the largest leadership organization for girls in the world with 2.5 million members.
