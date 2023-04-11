The annual Tuck River Cleanup will be held on Saturday, April 15, and registration will be open from 9-11 a.m. at Western Carolina University’s Alumni Tower. This event is one of the nation's largest single-day river cleanups, with volunteers cleaning up 20 miles of the Tuckasegee River from Cullowhee to Whittier.
“The Tuck River Cleanup is a great opportunity for communities in Western North Carolina to come together around the common cause of environmental stewardship. Many of us have chosen this as our home for the natural beauty of the region and the numerous recreational opportunities. The Tuckasegee River is an incredibly important resource, not only to our local ecosystem, but the recreational economy of the region as well. The annual Tuck River Cleanup is just one of the ways that WCU can bring the community together to care for our shared home and be good stewards of our important environmental resources.”, said Martin Jacaruso, coordinator of the Tuck River Cleanup
To raft the river, participants must register the day of the event, with a minimum weight requirement of 40 lbs. Base Camp Cullowhee will provide participants with a paddle, personal floatation device and raft. While on the river, each volunteer is required to wear a personal flotation device.
It is imperative that volunteers take an active role in getting their raft down the river. Coolers and glass are not permitted on the river. The first 300 volunteers to register will receive a free T-shirt. Trash bags, gloves and transportation to and from rafting and walking routes will be provided.
For those not meeting the requirements to raft the river or anyone who would prefer to not be on the river, there are alternative walking routes.
Walkers can register between 10-11:00 a.m. and should wear comfortable shoes and clothing that can get dirty. The number of walking volunteers will be capped at 30 due to the amount of available transportation.
“The Tuck River Cleanup typically sees hundreds of volunteers paddle the river and walk the banks, cleaning up around 2,000 pounds of trash in the process. We hope to see another great turnout this year as we adventure in service and give back to our WNC community.”, said Jacaruso
Base Camp Cullowhee does not preregister volunteers for the Tuck River Cleanup.
For more information, contact Martin Jacaruso, coordinator of the Tuck River Cleanup, at 828-227-8804.