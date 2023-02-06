Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a press release Monday that Daniel Horne (age 30), of Clayton County, has pleaded guilty to soliciting a 15-year-old female for sex.
This re-opened case involves the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female victim.
During a forensic interview in 2019, the victim disclosed that she was sold for sex by Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon over several months in 2018.
The evidence showed that the victim was sexually trafficked out of two hotels in Clayton County, where Browne and Weldon rented rooms and arranged for buyers to purchase the underage victim for sex.
Following the indictment of Browne and Weldon in September 2021, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued investigating to identify anyone who purchased the underage victim for sex.
This led to the arrest of Daniel Horne, the third conviction obtained by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit as part of this ongoing multi-defendant case.
In total, two buyers and one seller have now been sentenced to prison for trafficking the underage victim in 2018.
"When we first opened this case, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit pledged to bring every offender involved to justice, and this outcome brings us one step closer to fulfilling that commitment," said Carr. "Our work is not done, and we will keep fighting to ensure that all those who engaged in the trafficking of this underage victim are held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue to use all resources at our disposal to protect our state's most vulnerable citizens."