A county coroner in Georgia discovered the bodies of his parents and his son, who were killed Friday in an apparent robbery at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, police say.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m., the Grantville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.
Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock identified the victims as Tommy Hawk, his wife Evelyn and their 19-year-old grandson, Luke.
Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk was among the first people to arrive at the scene and discovered the bodies, according to the police chief.
The coroner confirmed the three deaths to CNN Friday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the range shortly after 8 p.m. -- where about 40 weapons and a camera DVR were apparently stolen from the scene, according to police.
Officials did not specify how the victims were killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, the agency told CNN in an email.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is involved in the investigation due to the number of weapons taken, police said. Members of the Coweta County Sheriff's Department are also assisting.
Authorities are asking anyone who drove by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday -- who may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dual-rear-wheel truck and a black Ford Expedition -- to contact them.
The ATF, City of Grantville and National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the triple murder, armed robbery, and theft of firearms, the ATF said in a news release.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the City of Grantville and NSSF for a total of up to $15,000, the release said.
"ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice," said Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons.
"The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms make solving this case our top priority."
