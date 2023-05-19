G7’s Japan summit awaits Zelensky arrival as leaders also shift focus to China risks

(CNN) — World leaders gathered in Japan will attempt to project unity on China during meetings Saturday, as they prepare to launch a coordinated response to what Western powers have called a growing weaponization of trade and economic coercion.
Differences persist between the United States and Europe in how to confront Beijing’s growing military and economic assertiveness. But the Group of Seven (G7) talks in Hiroshima are seeking common ground on that as well as several of key global issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The talks this weekend were delivered a jolt of drama with news Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would address the leaders in person on Sunday.
The Japanese government, the official G7 hosts, on Saturday confirmed Zelensky’s in-person attendance. The White House said President Joe Biden was looking forward to meeting Zelensky in person, their first face-to-face since Biden visited Kyiv in February.
His attendance underscores the pressing need to maintain western unity in the face of Russian aggression. There is growing fear that political support for Ukraine could be waning, lending urgency to Zelensky’s appeals for more advanced weapons and tighter sanctions on Moscow.
In G7 meetings Friday, Biden told his counterparts he was dropping objections to providing Ukrainians F16 fighter jets and would train Ukrainian pilots in the United States, a major advance in US military support for the country.
Biden is expected to unveil a $375 million military aid package to Ukraine after the summit hears from Zelensky, officials familiar with the matter said, but leaders are confronting a wide-ranging set of issues beyond the war-torn country during their talks, including climate change and emerging artificial intelligence technologies.
A common approach to China?
The matter of China has also taken on new significance as Beijing escalates its military provocations around Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Following a number of working sessions Saturday, leaders will release a statement highlighting a “common approach to China,” according to a senior US administration official, speaking ahead of the talks.
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said the statement would list “key elements on which all G7 countries are aligned when it comes to dealing with” China. He said the language would be straightforward and not hostile, and said nothing in the document should come as a surprise to Beijing.
Biden’s aides have said they hope to emerge from this week’s summit having coalesced America’s allies around a general approach to Beijing, while acknowledging each country will deal with China in their own way.
It’s an area where there are significant differences. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that Europe should not follow the United States into war with China. And many European nations are wary of reducing economic ties with Beijing.
Still, Biden and fellow leaders will find some areas of common ground in their joint statement Saturday. The principles in their statement are “grounded in common and shared values,” a senior US official said, adding that the language is “very specific.”
“As we’ve emphasized already as the United States, all of the G7 are looking to de-risk, not decouple, from China. And you’ll also see that we’re all aligned in principles that will guide each of the relationships in other ways,” the official continued, citing collective concerns over human rights, economic practices and evolving technologies.
China has already pushed back on ahead of G7 discussions, with its Foreign Ministry on Thursday posting a more than 5,000 word document on its website that reached back as far as 1960s Cuba to point to what it described as examples of “America’s Coercive Diplomacy and Its Harm.”
“The US often accuses other countries of using great power status, coercive policies and economic coercion to pressure other countries into submission and engage in coercive diplomacy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a regular press briefing in Beijing Friday.
“The fact is, the US is the very origin of coercive diplomacy. It is the US and the US alone who owns the copyrights of coercive diplomacy,” he said, adding that China has “no taste for coercion and bullying.”
Climate change will also factor into Saturday’s meetings, with a joint statement expected from the G7 leaders on accelerating a clean energy transition.
“We are taking this element of President Biden’s agenda … and its emphasis on climate action and good jobs as complementary and making it the blueprint for broader G7 action,” the senior official said, previewing “deepening” commitments from other G7 countries.
Leaders will also attend an event aimed at scaling up infrastructure investments in low and middle-income countries, a move toward countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Biden is balancing his world leader talks with updates from the standoff over the US debt ceiling in Washington – a “subject of interest” in the president’s summit meetings, according to Sullivan.
“Countries want to have a sense of how these negotiations are going to play out. And the president has expressed confidence that he believes that we can drive to an outcome where we do avoid default, and part of the reason that he’s returning home tomorrow, rather than continuing with the rest of the trip, is so that he can help lead the effort to bring it home,” Sullivan said.
Biden, who departed a leaders’ dinner early on Friday to return to his hotel to receive additional information from staff, has gotten continual updates on the negotiations underway in Washington.
This story has been updated with additional developments.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.