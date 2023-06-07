(CNN) — Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director during the Trump administration who is now a CNN political commentator, voluntarily met with federal prosecutors in recent weeks, sitting for a formal interview as part of the ongoing special counsel probe related to January 6 and the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
The interview was focused primarily on former President Donald Trump, his state of mind and what he knew about the baseless claims of widespread election fraud he was pushing leading up to the January 6 attack, the sources said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
