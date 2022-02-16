Getting to an emergency quickly is the goal for our first responders, however too often some residences are hard to find.
Our NBC affiliate (WSMV) in Nashville has reported that one retired first responder from Middle Tennessee has come up with the idea to bridge that gap and help with response time.
The Locator 911 is an emergency locating device that helps responders find your location easier in the event of an emergency.
The creator says the idea came from a call that has haunted the crew for over a decade.
"At approximately 1:30 in the morning, a call for help came in to the 911 center. A mother was screaming her child was not breathing. The ambulance was dispatched and the address was keyed into the navigation device located on the dash. Once on the caller's road, the crew began counting the neighboring addresses and knew they were getting close as confirmed by the navigation device.This unfortunately added almost 4 minutes to the time of arrival at the child's side. That does not sound like a lot of time but in a cardiac arrest situation it could literally mean the difference between life and death. Sadly, the child did not survive and that call has haunted the crew for over a decade."
