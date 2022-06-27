Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and a witness to many critical events and conversations, is expected to testify publicly on Tuesday before the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Her planned appearance was first reported by Punchbowl News.
Hutchinson has already been interviewed by the committee behind closed doors and video clips from her deposition have been featured by the panel during earlier hearings. But her live testimony would mark a significant moment in the committee's series of hearings as Hutchinson has long been considered one of its most consequential witnesses due to her proximity to former President Donald Trump's then-White House chief of staff.
The appearance was hastily arranged on a week where no public activity had been anticipated and a public hearing was announced by the committee just 24 hours before it was set to begin.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
