Charles McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York field office, was charged in two separate indictments for allegedly working with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, after he retired. McGonigal entered a plea of not guilty via his attorney at an arraignment on charges in connection with violating US sanctions, conspiracy, and money laundering. CNN's Kara Scannell reports.