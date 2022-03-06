Jussie Smollett, the former "Empire" actor who was convicted of staging a fake hate crime, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.
Smollett was found guilty in December of five counts of felony disorderly conduct over false assertions that he had been the target of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.
A disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Cook County Judge James Linn will determine whether to impose a concurrent or consecutive sentence for each of the five counts.