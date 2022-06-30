A man who barricaded himself in his home and fired on sheriff deputies was arrested in the small eastern Kentucky town of Allen on Thursday night.
The incident happened earlier this evening around 5 p.m. when deputies were serving a warrant and the suspect began firing on them.
@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x— ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022
The suspect barricaded himself in the home until almost 10 p.m. before surrendering.
Our sister station, LEX18, in that area has the full story HERE:
UPDATE: The active shooter and barricade situation in Floyd County has ended, according to reports. https://t.co/2vrAvhkRrC— LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) July 1, 2022