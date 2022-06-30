CRIME SCENE

A man who barricaded himself in his home and fired on sheriff deputies was arrested in the small eastern Kentucky town of Allen on Thursday night.

The incident happened earlier this evening around 5 p.m. when deputies were serving a warrant and the suspect began firing on them.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home until almost 10 p.m. before surrendering.

Our sister station, LEX18, in that area has the full story HERE: 

Tags

Recommended for you