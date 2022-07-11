A Florida man fought the law on a lawnmower, but the law won.
Dusty Mobley, 40, faces numerous charges in the encounter, including grand theft, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, and two counts of resisting an officer according to NBC affiliate WJHG.
It's not the first time Mobley tried to give deputies the slip.
In January, Mobley escaped deputies attempting to serve him a warrant by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River.
That warrant was regarding a stolen boat worth $40,000.
In the lawnmower attempt, deputies were trying to serve Mobley warrants again.
Mobley put his John Deere riding lawnmower into high gear and tried to outrun deputies.
He ended up getting tased for his efforts.
When taken into custody, Mobley had a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue, according to police.
He is currently being held without bond in Okaloosa County Jail.