Florida congressman making 'good progress' after falling 25 feet off ladder on his Sarasota property

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida is making "good progress" after suffering "several serious injuries" in an accident on his Sarasota property Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from his office.
Steube spent the night in the ICU, his office said Thursday on his official Twitter account, noting that he "was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs."
The statement also noted that Steube's injuries "are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits."
Further details on congressman's injuries were not provided. CNN has reached out to his office for additional information.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Thursday that he had spoken to Steube.
"I spoke with @RepGregSteube and his wife, Jen, this morning. He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery," the California Republican said. "I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!"
Steube was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018. He comfortably won a third term in November representing Florida's safely Republican 17th Congressional District.
