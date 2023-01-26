A prosecutor says the five fired Memphis police officers who are charged with murder in the killing of Black motorist Tyre Nichols played different roles in his death, but “they are all responsible." Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said during a news conference Thursday that a grand jury handed up indictments against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith. The fired officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Mulroy says police video of the traffic stop, in which Nichols’ family says the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker was savagely beaten for three minutes, will be released to the public Friday.