John Wood, a senior investigator for the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, is leaving his position this week, which is earlier than expected, according to a source familiar.
Wood is being encouraged to run for Senate in Missouri, after the recent controversy over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens' ad, in which he suggested hunting political opponents.
Wood is the senior investigative counsel on the committee, as well as counsel to Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican. Wood's departure comes as the committee continues its investigation and receives new information.
Wood confirmed to CNN he is departing at the end of the week. He had no further comment.
Wood had a high profile moment interviewing Judge Michael Luttig at a hearing last week.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.