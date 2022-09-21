The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has come to an agreement with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to be interviewed by the panel in the coming weeks, according to a source close to the committee.
Ginni Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed the voluntary interview in a statement, saying, "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.