First on CNN: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, February 18, in her office at the court in Washington. President Joe Biden has selected her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source who has been notified about the decision, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.