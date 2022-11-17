FIRST ON CNN: Acting police chief on day of Uvalde school massacre resigns from department, mayor tells CNN

Lt. Mariano Pargas has resigned from the Uvalde Police Department, Mayor Don McLaughlin tells CNN Thursday afternoon.
Pargas' resignation comes ahead of a rare Saturday "special meeting" that was called by the city to decide his fate.
Pargas' resignation is effective immediately, according to McLaughlin.
Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the Robb Elementary School massacre, was expected to be terminated during that Saturday meeting, if he wasn't terminated by then, CNN previously reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.
