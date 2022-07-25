Federal judge to deny Rep. Jody Hice's challenge to subpoena from Georgia DA in Trump election probe

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., is seen on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, June 16. A federal judge in Atlanta said that she will deny Republican Rep. Jody Hice's request to quash a subpoena to appear in front of a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.