The FBI is conducting a search of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified material begins in earnest.
"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer wrote in a statement.
"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer said. "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."
Reporters positioned in the coastal community observed black sport utility vehicles and sedans arriving to the home mid-morning.
The FBI search in Rehoboth marks the third known occasion that federal agents have searched properties associated with Biden to look for classified material.
The FBI previously searched Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, turning up what his lawyer described as multiple items containing classified material. That search occurred January 20.
The FBI also searched the Washington office of the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after Biden's attorneys first discovered classified material in a locked closet at the think tank.
Biden purchased his home in Rehoboth after leaving the vice presidency. He and his wife occasionally spend weekends there, most recently from January 20 to 23.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.