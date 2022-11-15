The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they have pinpointed the primary suspect in a series of threats made against historically Black colleges and universities.
One juvenile is believed to be responsible for the majority of the threats, and the Department of Justice has worked with state prosecutors to hold the minor accountable.
Since January 2022, more than 50 HBCUs, houses of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions across the country have received racially motivated threats of violence.
The investigation of these threats led to the identification of several minors believed to be responsible for the first set of threats made between January 4 and February 1, 2022.
Further FBI investigation identified one juvenile believed to be responsible for these threats.
The federal limitations for charging under-age perpetrators with federal crimes means the Department of Justice worked with state prosecutors to hold them accountable on charges unrelated to the specific threats to the HBCUs.
The juvenile suspect is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities.
The original investigation began after a set of threats that targeted HBCUs were received between February 8 and March 2, affecting at least 19 institutions.
Another set of threats which began June 7 and are ongoing. More than 250 colleges—including seven HBCUs—over 100 high schools, and two junior high schools received bomb and/or active shooter threats.
The FBI is working with local, state, federal, and international law enforcement partners to pursue those responsible for these threats.
Anyone with information to report it to 1-800-CALL-FBI, or online at tips.fbi.gov.