A GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate, Ryan Kelley, was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, according to the Justice Department.
"Ryan Kelley, 40, of Allendale, Michigan, was arrested this morning on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach. He was arrested in Allendale. Mr. Kelley is to make his initial appearance this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan," said Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in the District of Columbia.
The Detroit FBI field office confirmed Kelley's arrest and said his home was searched on Thursday morning.
"I can confirm FBI agents from Grand Rapids office executed an arrest and search warrant at Mr. Kelley's residence in Allendale, MI. At this time, I cannot provide any information on the nature of the charges against Mr. Kelley, although I expect additional information to be forthcoming," Mara Schneider, a public affairs officer with the FBI's Detroit's office, said in a written statement.
