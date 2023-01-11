In 2023, Tennessee is set to take a big step towards cannabis reform. The state is expected to legalize the medical use of marijuana, decriminalize the possession of small amounts of the drug, and make it legal for adults over the age of 21 to grow their own cannabis. This would make Tennessee the latest state to join the growing trend of cannabis legalization across the United States.
The legislation that would bring about this change is being proposed by a variety of lawmakers, ranging from members of the Democratic Party to Republicans. This bipartisan support is a promising sign that the bill may have a good chance of passing. The bill would also provide for the regulation of medical marijuana, with the Tennessee Department of Health responsible for setting up a system for regulating the cultivation, sale, and use of the drug.
The bill is expected to be put to a vote in the State Legislature later in 2023. If it is passed, it will mark a major shift in cannabis policy in Tennessee.
While the drug would still be illegal at the federal level, the state would have taken a step towards ending the criminalization of marijuana and allowing for its responsible use for medical purposes.
Proponents of the bill argue that it would provide much-needed access to marijuana for patients who
need it for medical reasons, while opponents argue that it could lead to increased recreational use of the drug. Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that the debate over cannabis reform in Tennessee is far from over.
Tennessee could earn between $65 million and $130 million per year from the bill, according to the fiscal review.
Well over half of the states in the U.S. have taken some steps towards decriminalizing marijuana.
The state of Tennessee remains one of the few states where people can be imprisoned for having half an ounce or less of cannabis.
It is expected that by 2024 every state bordering Tennessee will have legalized marijuana.
“We’re surrounded by states that have already done that, and of course, we have approximate states that now have legalized medical marijuana,” Senator Heidi Campbell (D) said. “So, we’re almost an island here.”
According to MTSU in 2018, around 80% of Tennesseans supporting some form of legalization, with 44% of that group supporting only medicinal purposes, and 6% wanting it to remain illegal.
During previous votes, it was stated that Tennessee would not have legal cannabis until it is legal at the federal level. This has not changed – the state of Tennessee has taken no further steps towards legalized cannabis, and it is still illegal on the federal level.