Surprise! Even though we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, the mega-retailer has announced a second major savings event — the Prime Early Access Sale — happening on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Of course, it’s never too early to start writing up your wish list for the big sale. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the event.
What is the Prime Early Access Sale 2022?
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a first-of-its-kind sale event exclusively for Prime members in the fall season, ahead of holiday shopping. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.
When is the Prime Early Access Sale 2022?
Amazon announced that the Prime Early Access Sale will take place this year on Oct. 11 and 12.
For the past several years, Amazon Prime Day has also spanned two days. Prior to 2020, Prime Day always took place in July, but the sale was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, taking place in October instead. In 2021, the event returned to summer with a June date, and earlier this year, Prime Day took place in July.
Now it seems Amazon is paying homage to the previous pre-holiday Prime Day of 2020 with the announcement of the Prime Early Access Sale.
How to prepare for the Prime Early Access Sale
First things first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of the Prime Early Access Sale’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.
Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.
Additionally, Prime members can set up deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items on the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app between now and the event. Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
Alexa will also be able to provide notice of deals 24 hours before they go live to everyone when you create a Wish List, add items to your cart or save them for later. This items can also be purchased via Alexa.
How to find the best Prime Early Access Sale deals
While some early deals are already available, you’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page, where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Early Access Sale deals will likely sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.
You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).
What are the best sales we expect?
Amazon hasn’t officially announced any specific deals, but on Prime Day, we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items.
Will other retailers be running sales?
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale isn’t the only big sale to look out for, as many other major retailers will likely also be offering discounts.
While we recommend Amazon as the go-to for many of the items listed above, both Walmart and Target might be slashing prices on many electronics, home goods and more to near (or better than) Amazon pricing. In July, both offered major savings on a huge range of products to coincide with Prime Day.
Electronics giant Best Buy will likely also compete with Prime Early Access Sale deals; in June, the retailer offered up to $300 on select laptops, $200 on select MacBooks, up to $350 on select gaming desktops and up to 50% off select small kitchen appliances.
For those looking for deep discounts on furniture and home appliances, Wayfair will likely be the place to find the best deals. We anticipate the retailer will be offering sales of up to 60% off — the same savings it offered in July — on the same dates as the Prime Early Access Sale.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.