ESPN launches sports betting platform
ESPN signed a $2 billion dollar deal with casino owner Penn Entertainment.
Together they will create a betting platform, ESPN Bet, this fall.
Penn says it secured exclusive rights to the trademark for 10 years.
As part of the deal, ESPN on-air personalities will promote the new venture, which will be integrated into ESPN's editorial content, digital, and linear products.
Jordan Rudzinski
