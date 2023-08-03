El seguimiento minuto a minuto de esta noticia terminó. Puedes leer más sobre el caso de Trump aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 85°
L 70°
74°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 84°
L 68°
75°
Athens
Cloudy
H 85°
L 67°
74°
Benton
Cloudy
H 85°
L 70°
75°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 85°
L 70°
75°
Dalton
Mostly Cloudy
H 83°
L 69°
73°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 79°
L 62°
69°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 85°
L 70°
75°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 85°
L 67°
74°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 79°
L 62°
69°
Summerville
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 69°
73°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 85°
L 70°
75°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 85°
L 70°
75°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.