The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Sunny
H 46°
L 26°
46°
Altamont
Sunny
H 44°
L 24°
42°
Athens
Sunny
H 43°
L 25°
42°
Benton
Sunny
H 46°
L 26°
46°
Chatsworth
Sunny
H 46°
L 26°
46°
Dalton
Sunny
H 45°
L 22°
44°
Dayton
Sunny
H 41°
L 22°
39°
Dunlap
Sunny
H 46°
L 26°
46°
Murphy
Sunny
H 43°
L 25°
42°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 41°
L 22°
39°
Summerville
Sunny
H 47°
L 24°
45°
Ringgold
Sunny
H 46°
L 26°
46°
Trenton
Sunny
H 46°
L 26°
46°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.