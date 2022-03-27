Esta cobertura terminó. Puedes continuar leyendo sobre los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2022 aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 81°
L 60°
61°
Altamont
Clear
H 80°
L 53°
68°
Athens
Fair
H 79°
L 61°
48°
Benton
Clear
H 81°
L 60°
61°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 81°
L 60°
61°
Dalton
Clear
H 81°
L 59°
60°
Dayton
Clear
H 73°
L 54°
59°
Dunlap
Clear
H 81°
L 60°
61°
Murphy
Fair
H 79°
L 61°
48°
Pikeville
Clear
H 73°
L 54°
59°
Summerville
Clear
H 82°
L 59°
61°
Ringgold
Clear
H 81°
L 60°
61°
Trenton
Clear
H 81°
L 60°
61°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.