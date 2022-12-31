Esta cobertura ha terminado. Puedes leer más noticias sobre Benedicto XVI aquí.
(FLORIAN CAZERES/AFP via Getty Images)
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 67°
L 50°
56°
Altamont
Fog
H 63°
L 47°
49°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 62°
L 48°
54°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 67°
L 50°
57°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 67°
L 50°
57°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 64°
L 51°
53°
Dayton
Fair
H 59°
L 46°
49°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 67°
L 50°
57°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 62°
L 48°
54°
Pikeville
Fair
H 59°
L 46°
49°
Summerville
Fog
H 65°
L 50°
52°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 67°
L 50°
57°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 67°
L 50°
57°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.