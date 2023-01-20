Esta cobertura terminó por el día de hoy. Puedes seguir más noticias sobre la guerra de Rusia en Ucrania, aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 56°
L 31°
42°
Altamont
Clear
H 49°
L 27°
34°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 50°
L 29°
39°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 56°
L 31°
43°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 56°
L 31°
43°
Dalton
Clear
H 54°
L 31°
40°
Dayton
Clear
H 45°
L 24°
29°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 56°
L 31°
43°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 50°
L 29°
39°
Pikeville
Clear
H 45°
L 24°
29°
Summerville
Clear
H 56°
L 34°
44°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 56°
L 31°
43°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 56°
L 31°
43°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.