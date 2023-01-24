Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
46°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 35°
51°
Athens
Heavy Rain
H 55°
L 35°
39°
Benton
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
46°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
46°
Dalton
Rain
H 56°
L 35°
49°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 50°
L 30°
43°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
46°
Murphy
Heavy Rain
H 55°
L 35°
39°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 50°
L 30°
43°
Summerville
Rain
H 57°
L 36°
52°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
46°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
46°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.