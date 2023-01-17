Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Fog
H 63°
L 60°
50°
Altamont
Fog
H 67°
L 57°
47°
Athens
Fog
H 59°
L 52°
48°
Benton
Fog
H 63°
L 60°
50°
Chatsworth
Fog
H 63°
L 60°
50°
Dalton
Fog
H 65°
L 60°
52°
Dayton
Fog
H 58°
L 56°
42°
Dunlap
Fog
H 63°
L 60°
50°
Murphy
Fog
H 59°
L 52°
48°
Pikeville
Fog
H 58°
L 56°
42°
Summerville
Fog
H 67°
L 61°
53°
Ringgold
Fog
H 63°
L 60°
50°
Trenton
Fog
H 63°
L 60°
50°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.