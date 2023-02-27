Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Fair
H 76°
L 49°
51°
Altamont
Fair
H 76°
L 54°
48°
Athens
Clear
H 73°
L 47°
52°
Benton
Fair
H 76°
L 49°
52°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 76°
L 49°
52°
Dalton
Clear
H 77°
L 50°
49°
Dayton
Clear
H 68°
L 50°
47°
Dunlap
Fair
H 76°
L 49°
52°
Murphy
Clear
H 73°
L 47°
52°
Pikeville
Clear
H 68°
L 50°
47°
Summerville
Clear
H 77°
L 50°
49°
Ringgold
Fair
H 76°
L 49°
52°
Trenton
Fair
H 76°
L 49°
52°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.