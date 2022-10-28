Esta cobertura terminó por el día de hoy. Entérate de más noticias sobre la guerra en Ucrania aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 71°
L 45°
53°
Altamont
Clear
H 74°
L 45°
51°
Athens
Fair
H 73°
L 42°
53°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 72°
L 45°
53°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 72°
L 45°
53°
Dalton
Clear
H 73°
L 43°
51°
Dayton
Clear
H 70°
L 41°
47°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 72°
L 45°
53°
Murphy
Fair
H 73°
L 42°
53°
Pikeville
Clear
H 70°
L 41°
47°
Summerville
Clear
H 72°
L 48°
55°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 72°
L 45°
53°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 72°
L 45°
53°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.