Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 66°
L 40°
42°
Altamont
Clear
H 63°
L 34°
33°
Athens
Fair
H 63°
L 36°
38°
Benton
Clear
H 66°
L 40°
42°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 66°
L 40°
42°
Dalton
Clear
H 66°
L 37°
42°
Dayton
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
32°
Dunlap
Clear
H 66°
L 40°
42°
Murphy
Fair
H 63°
L 36°
38°
Pikeville
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
32°
Summerville
Clear
H 68°
L 38°
42°
Ringgold
Clear
H 66°
L 40°
42°
Trenton
Clear
H 66°
L 40°
42°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.