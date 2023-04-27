Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 66°
L 45°
60°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 62°
L 43°
56°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 64°
L 45°
59°
Benton
Cloudy
H 66°
L 45°
60°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 66°
L 45°
60°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 66°
L 43°
59°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 56°
L 39°
54°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 66°
L 45°
60°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 64°
L 45°
59°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 56°
L 39°
54°
Summerville
Rain
H 68°
L 43°
61°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 66°
L 45°
60°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 66°
L 45°
60°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.