Este seguimiento en vivo terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 68°
L 45°
49°
Altamont
Clear
H 65°
L 41°
37°
Athens
Cloudy
H 66°
L 42°
50°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 68°
L 45°
49°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 68°
L 45°
49°
Dalton
Clear
H 70°
L 44°
47°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 62°
L 42°
40°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 68°
L 45°
49°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 66°
L 42°
50°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 62°
L 42°
40°
Summerville
Clear
H 72°
L 49°
48°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 68°
L 45°
49°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 68°
L 45°
49°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.